PTI govt plans ‘most modern city’ worth Rs5tr near Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government is planning to develop a “most modern city” over an area of more than one 100,000 acres near Lahore.

According to a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given the green signal to establish “River Ravi Front Authority” for developing a “most modern city” in the north of Lahore.

The provincial government will promulgate an ordinance for the establishment of this authority with the chief minister as its chairman, read the statement.

The authority would work to develop the new city over an area of more than one 100,000 acres. It is expected that Rs5 trillion would be invested by the private sector to develop the city.

The new city will help to overcome the problems of congested traffic, water and environment in Lahore city.

A large lake and free barrages will also be built in the new city.