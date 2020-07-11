Ban by EASA, countries could cost PIA Rs33bn

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) could suffer a loss of Rs33 billion as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and some countries have suspended the PIA flights for six months.

The PIA has already suffered losses of billions of rupees due to suspension of its flight operations to Europe, United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) over pilots’ scandal.

The decision to suspend flight operations of the national flag carrier by the United States, the UK and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) came after it emerged that over 200 pilots in the country possess dubious licenses.

PIA operated 23 flights to the UK in a week before the ban which included 10 flights to London, nine to Manchester and four to Birmingham. The national flag carrier operated six flights to Paris, Milan, Barcelona and Copan Hagen in Europe.

The national flag carrier would also suffer losses of up to Rs12 billion in terms of Hajj operations this year after the Saudi authorities decided to hold the annual pilgrimage on a limited scale.

It is pertinent to mention here that that on July 10, PIA CEO Arshad Malik apprised Prime Minister regarding the status of ongoing dialogues with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the resumption of flight operation. He also gave a briefing to PM Imran Khan regarding the restructuring process of the national carrier.

Malik also presented a comprehensive plan to Imran Khan for turning PIA into a profitable national entity. PM Khan directed Malik to expedite the reform process of PIA and summoned the framework for reform agenda within seven days. He also directed PIA CEO to hold consultations with his Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Husain.