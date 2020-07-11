PIA revamp underway as Air Marshal Arshad Malik replaced by Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik

ISLAMABAD – The much awaited revamp of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was formally initiated this week after the federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the removal from service of Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The reforms, which are well and truly underway, were further reaffirmed by the sacked Air Marshal Arshad Malik being replaced by a much more competent, qualified, and aviation equipped Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik as the PIA CEO for a period of three years on a deputation basis. Air Marshal Arshad Malik had completed two years of his service as head of the national flag carrier.

Unlike his predecessor Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik will serve as the PIA head on a contractual basis.

When contacted by The Dependent, a cabinet member confirmed that Air Marshal (retd) Malik would serve as PIA’s chief executive, similar to the man he is replacing.

“Air Marshal Arshad Malik was serving on deputation. [Meanwhile] Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik’s service will be on secondment basis,” the cabinet member added.

Political experts have lauded the move, saying that this shows the government’s intent in overhauling the PIA.

“This also shows that only retired officers can save civilian institutions,” says economo-political analyst and true-democracy activist Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib.