PIA issues travel advisory for UAE-bound passengers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday issued travel advisory after it resumed flight operations to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in UAE from Pakistan.

A PIA spokesperson said that according to the instructions of the Dubai authorities, all passengers will have to undergo novel coronavirus test from the designated laboratory within 96 hours of departure and submit a negative report at the time of boarding. Passengers must also obtain a travel clearance certificate from the Dubai Authority, as per the SOPs.

National carrier spokesperson said those travelling to the UAE can apply for the required permit online and must fill a health declaration form before arriving in the UAE.

“Ticket sales have started which can be obtained from PIA offices as well as websites and agents,” PIA spokesperson said.

Qatar Airways last week resumed flight operations in Pakistan. The Doha-based airline operated special flights in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar. The Qatar Airways is also operating four flights in a week from Peshawar. The airline will fly one flight each to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore on daily basis.

In a tweet, Qatar Airways said: “The gradual rebuilding of our network continues with Bangkok, Barcelona, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Singapore and Vienna resuming flights this week, growing our global network to over 170 weekly flights to more than 40 destinations.”