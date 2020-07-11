Ethiopian Airlines seeks reply from Pakistan over pilots’ fake licences

KARACHI: Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday has sought explanation from Pakistan over pilots’ fake licences.

America, European Union and the United Kingdom have already sought explanation from Pakistan over the matter.

In a letter penned to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Ethiopian Airlines has sought explanation about the credentials of the five pilots of Pakistan working in the airlines.

Five pilots of Pakistan namely, Tahir Rehan, Shehzad Aziz, Muhammad Jameel, Inamullah Jan and Muhammad Sohail are working from last one year in the Ethiopian Airlines, the letter reads and adds that the news of fake licences of Pakistani pilots has created panic.

Earlier on June 30, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had announced to suspend Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns.

The suspension would remain in place for six months.

All PIA flights to Europe would remain suspended after the order as the national flag carrier had asked passengers to either refund their tickets or extend them for a later date.