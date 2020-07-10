Qatar Airways makes Covid-19 test mandatory for flying out of Pakistan

DOHA: Qatar Airways on Friday announced a new requirement for passengers to undergo a coronavirus test before boarding their flights.

According to a notification, the Qatari airline said the new requirement would come into effect starting July 13, 2020.

“To ensure your safety when flying with us from Pakistan, starting 13 July 2020, there will be a new medical requirement to undertake a Covid-19 PCR test before travel,” the airline said.

“You will need to present a negative result of the test issued within less than 72 hours prior to your flight departure. Children below the age of 12 years are exempted from this test if accompanied by family members,” it added.

According to Qatar Airways, the coronavirus test requirement was introduced “to ensure your journey is hassle-free”.

It also provided a list of authorised laboratories for its passengers to visit and have their “medical test [done] at your own expense”. These include Excel Laboratories, Agha Khan Laboratories, IDC Laboratories, and Essa Labs.

The carrier also advised passengers to “sign a consent form authorising the laboratory to directly share the test result with Qatar Airways for authentication”.

“Carry a copy of the test certificate and the laboratory authentication form at the time of travel,” it directed its potential customers. However, it warned that people would not be allowed to board their flight should they be unable to provide the laboratory results indicating they tested negative for the coronavirus.