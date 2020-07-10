PPP, JUI-F pledge inflexibility on 18th Amendment, NFC Award

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders have agreed to continue with their inflexible stance on the 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award pledging to pursue political consensus for the country’s integrity and security.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman called on the former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday.

They discussed the political situation of the country for about half and an hour where Fazl also inquired about the health of Zardari.

Talking to the JUI-F leader, Zardari said that there would be no compromise on anti-people budget and NFC Award adding that he had already predicted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was incapable and incompetent to govern.

Zardari further said that he had warned the government last year about the locust attacks but the regime did not take this seriously due to prejudice and stubbornness. “There could be a worst food crisis in the country if locust attacks were not warded off and repulsed,” he added.

He observed that people are looking towards the opposition to get rid of the “selected government” as incompetence of the PM Imran’s regime has now been fully exposed due to mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis unleashing nation-wide confusion.

Speaking during the meeting, Bilawal pointed out that corruption has multiplied during Imran Khan regime but he was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimisation of ppposition politicians only.

The PPP chairman further said that two years have passed but PM Imran’s regime has taken not a single step in the interest of the masses, adding that all the opposition parties are on one page against the selected government.

Fazl was in consensus with the stance of PPP leadership and stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has “destroyed the country’s economy to the worst level”.

He said that growth rate of the country never went down into minus in the history emphasising that everyone has to challenge the selected rulers to save the country and its economy as well.