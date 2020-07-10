PM warns cabinet members to improve performance

Prime Minister Imran Khan has told his cabinet members, including ministers, special assistants and advisers, that they will be judged on the basis of their performance and not on briefings that they give him, according to a media report.

According to the report, PM Imran said the cabinet members and other government functionaries will be required to apprise him on the actual facts about progress made towards implementation of the government’s decisions.

The media report said that the prime minister has decided to send those failing to deliver packing and not to spare those found involved in delaying tactics. The PM maintains a record of official figures given by government departments and ministries during briefings to keep a track of their performance, the report added.