PM asks CEO PIA to submit restructuring plan of the airline in a week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik to expedite restructuring plan of the national flag carrier and to present to him a framework in a week’s time.

The prime minister asked him to undertake the restructuring in consultation with his Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik briefed the premier regarding ongoing negotiations with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to ensure PIA flight operations for Europe. The CEO also briefed the PM Imran regarding restructuring of PIA so as to make it a profitable and leading airline.

The premier emphasised that the government was pursuing an across-the-board reforms agenda to make institutions efficient and service oriented.