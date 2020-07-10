Making Zulfiqar Mirza home minister was not right decision, says Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said Friday that his party’s decision to make Zulfiqar Mirza the provincial home minister was not the right decision.

“I don’t know whether my leadership will like it or not, but making Zulfiqar Mirza the home minister perhaps was not the right decision,” Ghani told a private news channel.

He added that the whole party, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, had to face consequences for making Mirza the provincial home minister.

Mirza, who was once very close to former president Zardari, had left the party in 2011 after developing differences with senior party leaders.

The then MQM headed by Altaf Hussain accused him of using Lyari’s criminal gangs to target the Karachi-based party. Mirza himself used to share the stage with Uzair Baloch, the leader of the outlawed People’s Aman Committee, during rallies. In one of the rallies, Mirza was heard saying that he gave 300,000 arms licenses to people in Lyari.

The PPP leaders have repeatedly denied protecting the Lyari gangster after his JIT report was released on the home department’s website on Monday.

“Every political party had contacts with Uzair Baloch,” said the Sindh education minister. “We tried to clear the filth of Zulfiqar Mirza.”

The Sindh education minister said that his party held “dialogue” with Uzair Baloch to establish peace in Lyari.

When political parties hold talks to restore peace, it doesn’t mean they share blame for the criminal activities, Ghani added.