Govt allocates F-12, G-12 sectors’ land to FGEHA

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated F-12 and G-12 sectors’ land to the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

Sources said that the federal cabinet on Tuesday considered the Ministry of Housing and Works’ summary pertaining to allocation of F-12 and G-12 sectors’ land to the FGEHA.

The FGEHA has launched several housing schemes since 1990 and so far, has been able to provide only 23,000 residential units to the federal government employees and other specified groups. However, a huge backlog persists of about 200,000 federal government employees, registered with FGEHA and waiting for allotment of plots, sources added.

Sources further said that a summary was initiated regarding the allocation of F-12 and G-12 sectors’ land to FGEHA in order to provide developed plots for the federal government employees and other groups.

The federal cabinet, in its meeting held on June 9, approved the proposal in principle with the direction that revised proposals on the basis of recommendations of the following committee, including minister for housing & works (convener), minister for planning, development & special initiatives minister for interior would be submitted for the approval of the federal cabinet.

The cabinet committee, in its meeting held on June 11, constituted a sub-committee comprising Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, CDA Chairman and FGEHA DG to work out modalities to resolve the land acquisition and built-up-property issues. Consequently, the meeting of sub-committee was held on June 17 on issues pertaining to land acquisition, compensation and built-up-properties (BUP’s), mode of development and the cutoff date for award. The matter was deliberated upon in detail and recommendations were finalised.

Finally, the cabinet committee in its meeting held on June 24 further discussed the recommendations of the sub-committee and endorsed and recommended to allocate F-12 and G-12 sectors’ land to the FGEHA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FGEHA, working under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing & Works, had been established through an Act of Parliament, Act No IV of 2020 on January 15, 2020. The mandate of FGEHA is to provide affordable residential facilities to the federal government employees and other specified groups, on no profit no loss basis.