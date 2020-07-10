Following Europe, US also bans PIA flights

LAHORE: The issue of fake licences of Pakistani pilots is becoming increasingly problematic for the country as after Europe, the United States has also decided to ban PIA flights.

The US Department of Transportation has revoked PIA’s special flight permit over concerns about the safety of PIA flights.

According to a statement, the main reason behind the ban is the licences of Pakistani pilots being declared suspicious. As a result, all types of PIA flights have been banned from operating in the US. A PIA spokesman has confirmed the ban as well.

According to the spokesman, the US Department of Transportation has notified Pakistani officials via email. However, he said that their apprehensions will soon be addressed as the ongoing PIA reform process is set to resolve the fake licencing issue.