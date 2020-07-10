Collecting locusts 

Pakistan hasn’t faced such a disastrous locust attack within the last 27 years. This can affect the economy worse than the corona pandemic but we are yet focused on the virus. One can fight this virus but how to live without food? The idea to collect the locusts and feed them to chicken is amazing as locusts contain 70% protein which can give us healthy chicken and the crop will be safe too. But this process needs to be hurried as each passing day leads to food shortage. In a swarm there can be more than 159 million locusts within one square kilometer and a swarm can eat as much as 2,500 people in one day. So, we need to race against the time for every minute counts.

Afroz MJ

Turbat