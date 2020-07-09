We live in a society where smoking is considered cool and robust. Where teenagers deliberately smoke for the sake of blending in the social group. Although the packets of these cancer causing sticks clearly declares that, it can kill yet people smoke risking their lives.

According to few researches, smoking affects every organ of your body. There are many chemicals in tobacco’s disick more than 4000.

Along with it,that invites dangerous infection like pneumonia. Smoking can cause heart disease and it is a hard addiction to break because tobacco hold the every addictive chemical nicotine.

A smoker does not only demolish his health but also vitiating surrounding climate.

It will lead your health to destruction.So,why teenagers of our society damage his own health. I requesting every smoker that,please stop smoking and lead beautiful life.

Muhammad Salla

MiroKhan