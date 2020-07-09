Priorities? 

I really appreciate the authorities to take action against the Pubg game that supported violations. But a question arises in minds that aren’t there any other issues to be sorted with the same determination in Pakistan? You can ban a game that support violation but not punish the man who is violent towards women. The donkey race system of our educational system that leads students toward anxiety and depression. The unemployed man with the burden of family responsibilities. Millions of children forced to beg on streets rather than going to school. The raising inflation that has sucked people’s blood. The crime rate which doesn’t let any of us feel safe. Aren’t these issues suppose to be solve as well?

Afroz MJ

Turbat