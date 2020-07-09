Heavy rains 

According to news there are signs of heavy rain in various regions of sindh with presages of urbun flooding. Rain has already started to drizzle in karachi with strong wind and crakes outrageous temperatures with breeze. Weather casters has alerted public that it can rain up to 50mm. In past decades pakistan has seen massive floods in 1992, 95, 2009, 10, 11, 14, 16, 17 and 19 which ceased livelihood, demolished properties and give rise to deaths and its affects were seen for years. The main reason is drainage system most commonly the word —Drain— is used to run liquids or water out but here in pakistan drain is made to chock water and to modify street and roads into lakes and rivers.

Ineligible government is waiting for flood to tear down huts of poor people and make them homeless for no reason, where they failed to put a stop on virus. Its gonna happen if they will not take any measures for cleaning pipes and gutters filled with disgusting garbage and begin to construct border lines for precautions. Rather than dedicating them selves with their promises they just fly out of the window and let people suffer.

This time government must set off and issue an order for cleaning and a suspension order for physical absence of government employees.

Suhail Saeed Tunio

Larkana