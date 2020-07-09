Grievances of students 

Meanwhile all educational institutes have been closed since March in all over Pakistan, yet all other people have been living a common life in every subject of field since then.Markets, playgrounds, transport, secret wedding ceremonies are opened to everyone including the students, whereas doors of educational institutes have been facing delay so far.Does corona only infect if the students are at university, college and school and it doesn’t when the same students are enjoying common life somewhere else like market places or playgrounds or traveling to see his/her relatives?

If every other institute is allowed to carry out its obligations by following SOPs guidelines, then same should be done with the educational institutes.

Concerned authorities should look into the matter and must think about imposing smart lockdown at educational institute also.

Aneela Mustafa

Nankana Sahib