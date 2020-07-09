Educational institutions get conditional nod to reopen in September

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday announced to reopen educational institutions across the country, which were closed in March in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, from Sept 15 if “health indicators improved” by the time.

The announcement comes a day after an inter-provincial education ministers’ conference presided by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood decided to reopen schools in the first week of September.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mahmood said: “The opening of schools would be delayed if the crisis persists.”

The minister further said the government will lay out the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that will be followed after educational institutions are opened. Since the government is considering the opening of educational institutions, he said, schools will be allowed to call in staff.

However, he said that staff will have to be trained and briefed about the SOPs.

Mahmood further said that the educational institutions that had to delay examinations due to the pandemic will be allowed to schedule pending tests in July. He, however, asserted that SOPs will have to be followed or the government will cancel the examinations.

The SOPs would include arranging tests in the open air and ensuring distance between desks.

The minister had suggested yesterday that two more meetings before September 1 will be held to further discuss the issue at hand and after consultation with the provinces, a proposal will be forwarded to the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) for a final decision.