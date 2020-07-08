Trilateral meeting

Ensuring stability in Afghanistan

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan had a video-link meeting of the deputy foreign minister level on Tuesday, in which the participants expressed the need for an orderly withdrawal of US forces, showing the lurking danger all feel to the still-fragile Afghan peace process, which should have as its object achieving peace in Afghanistan, rather than getting US forces to withdraw in time to suit US President Donald Trump’s re-election needs.

The fact that China was part of a trilateral process showed that its stake in the peace process could not be neglected. At the same time, the fact that the Afghan government also participated showed that there was now no longer the sort of divisions which prevented the Afghan government from putting forward a united stand in the past. It seems that this unity has allowed the overcoming of the hurdle of the Taliban-government prisoner exchange. As so much effort has gone into the success of the peace process, with the Taliban themselves dicey at one point, especially after the USA apparently withdrew from it, it must be taken forward to its logical conclusion, which would be peace. One of the prerequisites is for the Taliban to dial down the level of violence they have shown, but one way out would be to leave recalcitrant groups out of any final peace, to be fought into submission afterwards by the government.

Achieving peace is the only way of bringing stability to the war-torn country. This is not only a need in itself, but is also the compulsion of the regional neighbours of the country. The entire region has been destabilized by the situation in Afghanistan. It must be noted that both Pakistan and China find themselves sucked into the Afghan issue because of their own compulsions as neighbours of Afghanistan. The USA might try to see Chinese participation through the prism of their mutual rivalry, but it would be making a mistake if it did so, one which could jeopardize a lasting peace in Afghanistan, something in its own interest, as well as the stability of the entire region.