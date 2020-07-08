Freedom of religion is a fundamental right. Pakistani Constitution has guaranteed freedom of religion but non of us really respect that.

I often wonder what is the point of white portion in our flag when we really don’t value the minorities in our country. The hatred towards those with different religion has a long history like accusing them of blasphemy or forcing them to recite the kalma. Lately, this pandemic has shown the worst hatred of Muslims for other religions like not giving fund foods to them. The disheartening example was denying to give plasma to the patient due to being a Shia. The recent controversy is the temple being built in Islamabad. We are the first one to raise our voice against religionism when India denies to build a mosque. But we can’t see ourselves being religionists while stopping a temple’s construction. Islam is the religion of love and even Holy Quran says, “Let there be no compulsion in religion: Truth stands out clear from Error”. Freedom of religion is the basic right of every human. We must respect every religion and stop discriminating people due to their faith.

Afroz MJ

Turbat, Kech