IHC wonders if developer was heard before PUBG suspension

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) whether or not PUBG Corporation, the holding company of famous online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), was given an opportunity to explain itself before the temporary suspension of the game last week.

The authority last week temporarily suspended the popular online game, saying it had received several complaints about the game being “addictive”, a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children’s physical and psychological health.

During the hearing, the counsel for PUBG Corp requested to appear again on July 9 when the PTA counsel will also be present.

Subsequently, Justice Amir Farooq adjourned the hearing till July 13.

The ban was recommended by Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on June 23. In a statement issued following the suspension of the game, the authority had taken the stance that “according to media reports, cases of suicide attributed to the game have also been reported. The Lahore High Court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complaints”.