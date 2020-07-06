FO summons Indian diplomat after LoC ceasefire violation injured five civilians

RAWALPINDI: The Foreign Office on Monday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to register “strong protest” at the ceasefire violation which injured five civilians, including two elderly women.

“Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in [the] Nikial sector, along LoC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said through a tweet earlier in the day.

5 Civilians including 2 innocent boys and 2 elderly women got injured, due to Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial Sector along #LOC, targeting civil population late last night. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 6, 2020

It added that Pakistani troops “responded effectively to Indian firing”.

The Foreign Office in its statement said that due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces […] on July 5, 10-year-old Junaid, 7-year-old Aryan, 70-year-old Jahan Begum, 50-year-old Zubaida Bibi and 15-year-old Kamran Shafique sustained serious injuries”.

The statement added that India had committed 1,595 ceasefire violations since the start of this year, which had resulted in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 121 people.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement said.

“Such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.”

The statement added that India “cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation” in occupied Kashmir by raising tensions across the LoC.

The FO urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and to “maintain peace along the LoC” along with investigating all such violations.

It also called upon India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its role according to UN resolutions.