First batch of locally-produced ventilators handed over to NDMA: minister

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of domestically-produced ventilators was handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) primarily to treat the critically-ill coronavirus patients, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday.

The announcement comes days after the US government donated 100 ventilators to support Pakistan in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fawad had made the announcement to handover locally designed ventilators to the authority in June, saying that the country has joined the ranks of few countries producing their own ventilators.

Multiple statements issued by the federal and provincial governments suggest that Pakistan is racing against time to arrange for 1,500 more ventilators as part of a contingency plan.

Currently, after the arrival of USAID donation, about 1,600 ventilators are available at government hospitals treating coronavirus patients.