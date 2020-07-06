Ex-PM Abbasi’s indictment in PSO case likely at next hearing

KARACHI: An accountability court here on Monday resumed hearing a reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others over alleged illegal appointments in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and the former petroleum secretary named in the case turned up before the court for the hearing. The accountability judge provided them a copy of the reference and is likely to indict them in the case at next hearing.

Ex-PM Abbasi, who is also facing another NAB case related to the LNG scam, has obtained bail in this case.

Last month, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had extended till Aug 27 the interim pre-arrest bail of the former prime minister and the former petroleum secretary. On May 19, the high court had granted them bail against a surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed a reference against ex-PM Abbasi and the then petroleum secretary for allegedly appointing Sheikh Imranul Haq as managing director and Yaqoob Sattar as deputy managing director (finance) of the PSO in violation of rules and regulations.