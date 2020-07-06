﻿ Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for Covid-19 | Pakistan Today

Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Dr Zafar Mirza, special adviser to the prime minister on health, has contracted coronavirus, he said on Monday.

Making the announcement through a tweet, Dr Mirza said that he was experiencing mild symptoms. He added that as per his doctor’s advice, he was self-isolating at home.

Dr Mirza, who has been at the forefront of the government’s fight against the pandemic, urged his colleagues to continue the campaign. “You are making a big difference & I am proud of you,” he said.



