Zardari, others to be indicted in Park Lane case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad will indict Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane estate case on Monday.

The former president has been acc­used of being involved “in extending a loan and its misappropriation by M/s Par­the­non Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others”.

The court has decided to frame charges against Zardari in a virtual hearing. Registrar of the accountability court has written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi for finalising arrangements for his indictment.

The court has directed the agency to ensure the presence of Zardari and the other accused on the video link. The court, in its letter, said that the Karachi NAB should make arrangements for the indictment of Anwar Majeed, Farooq Abdullah and other accused.

The bureau was also directed to nominate its representatives for the identification of the accused, adding that charges will be framed against all accused on Monday.

In the previous hearing, the court had deferred Zardari’s indictment in the said case. The defense had submitted an application seeking an exemption from the court appearance due to Zardari’s ailment and the COVID-19 situation in the country.