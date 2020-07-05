﻿ Shehbaz recovers from coronavirus: spokesperson | Pakistan Today

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 39 mins ago)

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has recovered from the coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday.

Aurangzeb said that the result of Sharif’s latest test had come back negative. “By the grace of God and the nation’s prayers, Shehbaz Sharif has tested negative,” she said in a statement.

The PML-N president had tested positive on June 11 and had immidiately isolated himself at home.



