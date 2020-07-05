Shehbaz recovers from coronavirus: spokesperson

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has recovered from the coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday.

Aurangzeb said that the result of Sharif’s latest test had come back negative. “By the grace of God and the nation’s prayers, Shehbaz Sharif has tested negative,” she said in a statement.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی ترجمان مریم اورنگزیب کا بیان اللہ تعالی کے فضل وکرم اور قوم کی دعاوں سے صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن شہبازشریف کا کورونا ٹیسٹ منفی آگیا ہے ڈاکٹرز نے تین ہفتے تک اینٹی باڈیز ٹیسٹ کرانے کی ہدایت کی ہے — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 5, 2020

The PML-N president had tested positive on June 11 and had immidiately isolated himself at home.