PTI leaders ask Centre to end K-Electric’s ‘monopoly’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter has announced to stage a sit-in in Karachi against prolonged power outages amid scorching heat and demanded the federal government to bring in another electric supply company in the port city to end the monopoly of K-Electric.

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, in a press conference outside K-Electric’s office, said that the people of the metropolis are sick of the company. He added that the time has come that another system of electric supply should be given to the city.

“K-Electric does not have the capacity to take more than 600 megawatts of electricity from the national grid,” said Naqvi. He added that distribution should be given to other companies through a tender before 2023.

The people of Karachi have been suffering from power outages since the start of the summer.

Even though KE assured Sindh Governor Imran Ismail last month that unannounced load-shedding in the city would come to an end in 48 hours and an increase in the power supply from the national grid from the usual supply of 650 megawatts (MW) to 800MW, the load-shedding of more than 12 hours continues in the city unabated.

Several areas of the city braved eight to 12 hours of power outages on Saturday. In the wee hours of the day, most areas of the city were without power.