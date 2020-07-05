PTI expels MPA Uzma Kardar from party over discipline violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA in Punjab, Uzma Kardar has been expelled from the party for violating party discipline, said a notification issued by the ruling party.

The party’s Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability has issued a written order which states that Uzma’s basic party membership has been revoked.

“You have acted in a very irresponsible manner and your conduct is unbecoming of a PTI member therefore you have been expelled from the basic membership of the party,” the notice read. “As a consequence, you are also not eligible to hold any post or position at the parliamentary level,” it added.

Uzma may challenge the decision within seven days with the party’s appellate committee.

According to the notification, a show cause notice was issued by the party to Uzma on June 15 and she was asked to appear before the party’s discipline committee on June 17 but the hearing was postponed after her husband contracted Covid-19. The hearing was subsequently held on June 27.

The notice observes that Uzma’s formal letter was received, that she was “heard very carefully” and the “audio clips of her conversation” provided to the party were “considered” after which the decision was taken.

Uzma had made “disrespectful remarks” about the First Lady Bushra Bibi.

The controversy stems from an audio call leaked on social media wherein the PTI MPA can be heard saying indecent things about Bushra Bibi. She also passed remarks on the role of some Punjab government high officials.

According to the report, a source close to Uzma said that her words were taken out of context, and edited from a private conversation.

Last month, Uzma was removed by Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan from the Media Strategy Committee and as a spokesperson for the provincial government.

In the 2018 general elections, Uzma won a reserved seat for women as a candidate from the PTI.