Pakistan to re-open border with Iran on July 5

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Saturday that it will re-open its western border with Iran from July 5 for trade.

In a notification, the ministry of interior said it will re-open the border at four crossing points at Gabd, Mand, Katagar, and Chedgi and they will remain opened seven days a week from morning till evening.

“Unlimited number of trucks will be allowed while ensuring all Covid-19 related SOPs and protocols,” read the notification.

The ministry said the decision to re-open border crossings with Iran was taken on July 2 in the meeting of National Command Operation Center.

Pakistan had first closed its western border with Iran on March 15 after the surge in the coronavirus infections in the country. The virus has for killed 4,619 people in Pakistan, while the known number of cases in the country has reached 22,5283.