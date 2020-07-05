Commencing work on M8 motorway top priority: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman retired Lt Gen Asim Bajwa said on Sunday that commencing work on the M8 Motorway was the top priority of the government.

Bajwa, in a tweet, said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved Rs26 billion for a 146km long highway stretched between Hoshab, Kech and Awaran in Balochistan.

Work on M-8 to commence as top priority.CDWP approval obtained for 146 KMs-cost Rs.26 Bn-Hoshab to Awaran(purple dotted portion on map).This road in remote districts of Kech/Awaran is a beacon of light for impoverished South Balochistan,will change lives #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/tsHAB12E4a — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 5, 2020

According to Bajwa, the highway, situated in the remote districts of Kech, Awaran, “is a beacon of light for the impoverished people of South Balochistan and will change their lives”.

A day earlier, the CPEC chief had announced that the construction work of Gwadar International Airport was underway.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to launching and completing all projects in Gwadar, “in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision”.