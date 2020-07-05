﻿ Commencing work on M8 motorway top priority: Bajwa | Pakistan Today

Commencing work on M8 motorway top priority: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman retired Lt Gen Asim Bajwa said on Sunday that commencing work on the M8 Motorway was the top priority of the government.

Bajwa, in a tweet, said the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved Rs26 billion for a 146km long highway stretched between Hoshab, Kech and Awaran in Balochistan.

According to Bajwa, the highway, situated in the remote districts of Kech, Awaran, “is a beacon of light for the impoverished people of South Balochistan and will change their lives”.

A day earlier, the CPEC chief had announced that the construction work of Gwadar International Airport was underway.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to launching and completing all projects in Gwadar, “in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision”.



