Civilian injured in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC

ISLAMABAD: A 22-year-old civilian was injured after Indian Army troops resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said, “Indian Army troops’ unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along LoC, targeting a civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons, late last night”. He added that a 22-year-old civilian was also injured in the attack.

The military’s media wing stated that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing following the ceasefire violation.

Earlier this week, a young boy was martyred due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian Army targeting the civil population on Tuesday night along the LoC. The ceasefire violation took place at the Lipa Sector along the LoC.

“A young boy resident of Talwari village martyred due to Indian indiscriminate firing,” said the military’s media wing.