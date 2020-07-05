Balochistan govt cancels fake domiciles

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said on Sunday that his government has initiated action against fake domicile holders and suspended 400 unverified or fake local domicile certificates.

In a Tweet, Khan said that Mastung Deputy Commissioner has canceled domiciles of 400 people who had obtained jobs in the federal government’s departments on the Balochistan quota.

“This is the first decision of its kind and for the first time in Balochistan any government has taken such a step,” he wrote.

The move was initiated after the Sindh government earlier this month constituted a high-powered committee to probe the issuance of allegedly fake domiciles to non-residents of the province.