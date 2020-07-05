Active coronavirus cases drop to 93,932; 4,712 dead so far

ISLAMABAD: The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases reached 228,474 with the emergence of 3,191 new cases over the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

The death toll from the virus stands at 4,712 with 93 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 25,527 coronavirus tests were carried out during this period.

As 129,830 patients have recovered from the disease, while the total number of active cases in the country stands at 93,932. The total cases detected in Punjab are 81,317, Sindh 92,306, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 27,843, Balochistan 10,766, Islamabad 13,409, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 1,288, and 1,545 cases have been confirmed in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). A total of 5,130 patients are admitted in hospitals across the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2,222 new cases of coronavirus have been detected from 10,705 tests while 25 more patients have died due to Covid-19 in the province, lifting the death toll to 1,526.

“So far 502,426 samples have been tested against which 94,528 cases were diagnosed all over Sindh. The overall detection rate is 9 per cent,” he said in a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s House.

He added that 777 more patients have recovered, lifting the total number of recoveries in the province to 53,165.

The CM said that currently, 39,837 patients were under treatment, and of them, 37,875 were in home isolation, 340 at isolation centres and 1,622 at different hospitals of the province. He added that 623 patients were stated to be in critical condition, of them, 74 had been shifted onto the ventilators.

Shah said that out of 2,222 new cases, Karachi has 770. He added that Karachi’s district East had 237, South 156, Central 126, Korangi 113, Malir 72 and West 66.

The chief minister said that Ghotki had 294, Sukkur 128, Kambar 80, Shaheed Benazirabad 75, Dadu 73, Khairpur 61, Badin 57, TM Khan 54, Sanghar 51, Kashmore 50, Hyderabad 50, Larkana 48, Mirpurkhas 37, Tando Allahyar 36, Khairpur 33, Jacobabad 15, Matiari 14, Naushehro Feroze and Jamshoro 11 each, Thatta six, Sujawal five and Umerkot four.

Shah said that the cases of local transmission were on the rise in Ghotki, Sukkur, Kambar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Khairpur and Badin. He directed district administration of all the districts to take extraordinary measures to control the situation. “The rise in the cases is the result of disregard for the SOPs [standard operating procedures],” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza appreciated the efforts of frontline health workers and medical staff in the fight against Covid-19.

During a visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, Dr Mirza said that the government is pursuing a holistic strategy to combat the coronavirus with the support of the nation, doctors and paramedics.

“We have made the best sovereign decisions in the best interest of our people with robust national coordination and decision-making mechanism in the national interest,” he said.

He said that the government has gradually eased lockdown, but at the same time, it has focused on the enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The special assistant said the government established NCOC under the auspices of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 which takes a holistic view of the situation in coordination with the provinces.