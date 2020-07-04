Survey reveals majority of people worried about Covid-19 spread

KARACHI: As per a survey by Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan in collaboration with Gallup Pakistan, 80 per cent of respondents were worried about the spread of Covid-19 as the virus continues to impact their day to day lives.

According to the survey, 81pc urban dwellers and 79pc residents of rural areas are concerned about the spread of the virus.

However, with regards to economic recovery, 25pc are optimistic for a recovery within four months, whereas 25pc are neutral and expect the adverse impact on the economy to last until a year.

26pc, however were pessimist and expect the impact to be lasting and lead to a recession, whereas 25pc were uncertain. The spread of this answer shows that there is no strong consensus amongst participants surveyed.

Considering how business activity is not at its 100pc capacity, 90pc of individuals surveyed are concerned about their personal finances amidst pay cuts, redundancies, layoffs, and business closure. 87pc claim that their savings have taken a hit owing to the situation.

As far as employment is concerned, 18pc have lost their job during the pandemic, despite government claims to prevent layoffs; and 59pc fear losing their job considering the large number with which employees are given unpaid leaves or furlough. As a result, there is a sense of panic amongst the working class of the population.

A deeper analysis shows, 27pc have had salary cuts, 27pc have been laid off, 12pc have been given unpaid leave, and 8pc have been given paid leaves, whereas only 26pc have experienced no change. This means that as a whole, 50pc of the individuals surveyed, have either been laid off or are facing some form of salary reduction.

Considering how Punjab is the most populous province, 32pc of the respondents in Punjab have been laid off, 23pc in KP, and 22pc each in Sindh and Balochistan.

Owing to the rapid spread of the virus and the alarming stats, 94pc of respondents were concerned about their family’s safety and health.

However, interesting enough, the closure of brick and mortar stores has not bode as well as the ecommerce business would have hoped. As per the survey only 15pc consumers transitioned to online payments for the first time.

As far as consumption patterns are concerned, in order to maintain a stock in case of a lockdown, households have increased their grocery expenditure by 33pc, sanitation products by 32pc, and medicinal expenditure by 32pc in June 2020.

However, conserving the impact on finances, 39pc of consumers have decreased their expenses on apparel and footwear in June.