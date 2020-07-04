Sindh resumes intercity transport with higher fares

KARACHI: Passenger coaches, buses and vans on Saturday resumed operations across Sindh after a period of four months following the provincial government’s approval.

Passenger vans are allowed to travel to Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin, among other places.

Transporters at the Badin bus stop took all the necessary precautions against the coronavirus as passengers were sprayed with disinfectant and given masks.

No more than nine passengers were allowed in an 18-seater van.

“This has made things really convenient for us,” said a passenger. “We previously had to pay extra to travel home in private vehicles”.

However, the fares have been increased by 50 to 60 per cent as compared to their earlier prices. The fare from Hyderabad to Mirpurkhas is Rs250 now whereas it used to cost Rs130.

Similarly, passengers travelling to Umerkot from Hyderabad had to pay Rs500 as opposed to Rs300 they used to before the pandemic.

“We are happy and relieved that the government has resumed transport services,” said a driver, adding that the transport community was stressed due to being out of work for four months.