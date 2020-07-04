Punjab to reopen varsities

LAHORE: After more than three months of closure due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to reopen all universities across the province after finalising all recommendations with the consultation of all varsities vice-chancellors in this regard.

According to a strategy prepared by the provincial government, masters and PhD classes will commence in the first phase.

The Higher Education Department (HEC) has prepared recommendations and sent them to the federation whereas the final decision on the reopening of universities will be announced by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

Earlier on June 23, it was learnt that the federal government had started mulling over reopening universities after July 15 and formally ordered the HEC to formulate a policy for the resumption of academic activities.

Following the directives, the HEC chairman held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of Punjab’s varsities to seek recommendations for devising standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety of students and teachers.

The universities will be reopened after finalising SOPs by the higher authorities in order to stop the spread of Covid-19 cases besides the resumption of academic activities in all educational institutions across the country.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on May 7 had announced an extension in the closure of all educational institutions until July 15 besides the cancellation of board exams till the end of the year due to the spread of Covid-19 infections.