LAHORE: Lockdown imposed in seven areas of Lahore has been ended by the provincial government and barriers have been removed by the police.

As per the details, the lockdown has ended in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Faisal Town, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, and other areas.

The notification has been issued regarding lifting lockdown from the aforementioned areas of the city.