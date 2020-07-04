Khabarnaak hires upcoming mimicry artist as ‘Bilawal from dummy museum’

ISLAMABAD/LAH0RE – Geo News’ comedy show Khabarnaak has decided to hire an upcoming mimicry artist to play the role of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, The Dependent has learnt.

According to details, the show, which parodies politicians and describes their enactments as having been invited from the ‘dummy museum’, will now have a new ‘Bilawal from dummy museum’.

The producers of the show reveal that the new talent has been hired after a video of his mimicking Bilawal went viral on social media this week.

“We saw the video and immediately knew that we had to hire this talented boy,” Zeeshan Hussain, the executive producer of Khabarnaak, said while talking to The Dependent.

“In fact, we have been told that he has actually performed the same act before, but unfortunately the production team of our show has missed it in the past,” he added.

The act in question shows the young artist parodying Bilawal’s famous ‘jab baarish aata hai to paani aata hai’ and receiving massive applause, approbation and laughter from the audience in the hall.

“The talent for mimicking Bilawal is already there. And as we know, once you learn how to mimic one person, you can learn to mimic anyone. And that’s what we envision for this young boy,” senior mimicry artist Mir Mohammad Ali said.