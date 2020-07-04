Imran calls for strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs during Eid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed for ensuring strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the strategy of smart lockdown to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic and prevent any resurgence of the disease during Eidul Azha.

The prime minister, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers and other high-ranking officials visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on the occasion of completion of 100 days of its establishment.

PM Imran lauded the efforts of National Command and Operation Centre in putting up a robust response to coronavirus pandemic and ensuring coordinated actions throughout the country. He also appreciated the resilience and adaptability of the nation to adjust to the new normal by following SOPs and face the challenge as one nation.

The prime minister directed to undertake all required administrative actions to implement the strategy of smart lockdown and continue mass awareness campaign. Imran paid glowing tributes to all the doctors and paramedical staff, emergency responders working as frontline workers in the battle against Covid-19.

He acknowledged the role and services of health care workers, emergency responders and management team from all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the visit, Imran received a briefing on the current situation and the pattern analysis of Covid-19 spread, the government’s strategy of smart lockdown to balancing life and livelihood and the issues of the poor and the working class during the pandemic.

The participants were informed that the World Economic Outlook of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has bracketed Pakistan among a group of 30 countries, where a downturn in the spread has been projected. At the same time, Pakistan’s exports fared much better than other countries of the region.

“From daily monitoring of the situation to the capacity enhancement of health system and from establishing a credible database to better resource management and formulation of appropriate SOPs, the NCOC has led from the front in the fight against pandemic,” Khan said.

Noting a slowing down of disease progression, Imran directed to ensure strict implementation of SOPs, undertaking of all required administrative actions to implement the strategy of smart lockdown and continuation of mass awareness campaign to curtail the spread and especially to prevent any resurgence of disease during Eidul Azha.