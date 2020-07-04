FBR pastes notice on Justice Isa’s house

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday pasted a notice from the tax authority outside the residence of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

According to sources, the FBR sent notices to the judge’s residence thrice but received no response, adding that the notice was pasted outside his home as per the rules.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court has dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’ while accepting the petitioner’s pleas on June 19.

It stated that Justice Isa’s family will file a response to the FBR notice and no delay should be made over anyone’s absence from the country.