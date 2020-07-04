Don’t wash your dirty linen in public, Rasheed tells PTI

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members to not bring their personal issues out in the open by discussing them on public platforms.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters in Lahore, Rasheed said: “I can only request since I am in no position to restrict them to not to wash their dirty laundry in public.”

The minister said it was the responsibility of the people in government to project the prime minister and his government in a positive manner but most certainly they did not succeed in doing so. “You don’t even need the opposition’s criticism if you behave in such a demeaning manner.”

When asked about the “minus-one formula” which the PML-N and PPP have been touting for some time now, Rasheed said it was never going to happen.

“Imran Khan isn’t going anywhere. There will be no such thing as minus one. If such a thing ever takes places, it will be minus three,” he said without further elaborating.

While speaking about his experience after contracting the coronavirus, said that he would not wish it “even on his enemies”.

“This is a very serious and fearsome disease. There have been four attempts on my life and five of my colleagues were killed, I was never fearful. But I would not wish this virus even on my enemies. I pray for Shehbaz Sharif to recover as well.”

Criticising the opposition for the “condition of the healthcare system”, Rasheed said that despite handling 14 ministries during his political career, he had been unable to get an injection that he needed for his treatment.

“I could not get that injection even for Rs500,000. Thankfully, NDMA Chairperson Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal was able to get it for me,” he said.