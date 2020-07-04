Donation of ventilators symbolises ‘strong partnership’, Pompeo says

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said that the donation of 100 ventilators to Pakistan symbolised the “strong partnership” between the two countries on the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“American innovation and expertise is critical to the fight against COVID-19,” Pompeo wrote in a tweet posted late Friday night.

A shipment of 100 ventilators donated by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in cooperation with the National Disaster Management Authority had arrived in Pakistan on Friday.

The ventilators would be deployed in hospitals across Pakistan, a press release had said.