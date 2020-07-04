Channel’s license suspended for illegally changing name, violation of category

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Authority Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended with “immediate effect” the license of news channel 24 News HD for “illegal transmission of news and current affairs content”.

According to a press release issued by the media regulatory body on Friday, the license was in fact issues to Central Media Network (Pvt) Ltd. for its daughter channel Value TV which “illegally” changed its name to 24 News HD.

The channel was granted the license to air entertainment content but instead, it was “persistently illegally and unlawfully airing news and current affairs in continuous violation of Pemra laws”, the statement said.

The regulatory body said it issued a show-cause notice to the channel for violating the terms of its license and directed it to “revert back to its approved programming content” on May 7, 2020. But the channel “failed to adhere to the directions of the authority despite several notices and opportunities of hearing provided [to them],” according to the statement.

PEMRA, therefore, suspended the channel’s licence with “immediate effect till the time it reverts back to its original programming mix”.

IMRAN TARGETTING THOSE WHO ‘SPEAK TRUTH’: PML-N

Speaking to media on Saturday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of suspending the channel’s license, claiming that he was targeting those “channels, media houses, journalists and owners who spoke the truth”.

میڈیا صنعت تباہ کرنے کے بعد کورونا کی خراب صورتحال میں مزید بیروزگاری پھیلائی جارہی ہے عمران صاحب ان چینلز، میڈیا ہاوسز، صحافیوں اور مالکان کو نشانہ بنارہی ہے جو سچ بولتے ہیں قانون کا یکساں اطلاق نہیں، واضح امتیازی رویہ حکومتی تعصب کو عیاں کررہا ہے — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 4, 2020

In a tweet from the PML-N’s account, Aurangzeb condemned the suspension and demanded the channel’s “immediate resumption”.

“Taking channel 24 off-air without hearing its stance is oppressive and unjust. Imran’s government is cutting the very shoulders on which it came to power,” she said.