Carelessness can worsen Covid-19 situation, warns Umar

ISLAMABAD: While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been touting a slight decrease in fresh Covid-19 cases, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday advised people to take precautions and follow doctors’ advice, saying that carelessness can result in an explosion of the pandemic.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, the minister, who is spearheading the country’s anti-coronavirus campaign, said: “Wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, not hugging on Eid, this is what doctors are trying to make us understand. We saw that when we were careless, conditions worsened and then we saw improvement.”

“If you take precautions and follow doctors’ advice, then you and your family will remain safe. If you are careless, we will be punished for it,” he cautioned.

Umar also paid tribute to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chief Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal and his team for “the way they were working on increasing healthcare capacity across Pakistan”. He added that during the last two weeks, 189 beds had been added to hospitals in Islamabad.

DECREASE IN CASES SHOWS GOVT’S POLICY WAS CORRECT: SHIBLI

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcast Senator Shibli Faraz said that the recovery of Covid-19 patients in Pakistan so far is “satisfactory” and shows that the government’s policy to deal with the coronavirus was “correct”.

Faraz, while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, said that the number of laboratories that can conduct tests for the virus has reached 129, adding that the country is now able to produce its own equipment [medical equipment such as ventilators] instead of importing them.

“Our bed capacity is adequate and I pray that such a time never comes when we do not have enough beds for our [virus] patients. But this can only happen if we follow the government’s instructions. If we do that, then these hospitals will be empty and the patients will be playing in fields,” he said.

“The government has announced a special package for medical workers. We will never abandon them. The government is aware of their dedication to their profession in these times and will continue facilitating them.”