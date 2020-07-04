AGP to conduct special audit of KP’s Covid-19 relief funds

PESHAWAR: The auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) has decided to conduct a special audit of all expenditures related to the coronavirus pandemic and issued instructions to the provincial auditor general (PAG) asking for complete details of expenses incurred in this regard so far in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A record of the facilities, including ration and medicines provided to the families of the Covid-19 victims has also been sought from KP auditor general while directions have also been issued to all deputy commissioners (DC), tehsil and town municipal administrators, district health officers (DHO), assistant directors (AD) of the local and district governments to submit details of funds they have spent on all Covid-19 related activities.

The AGP has strictly directed that all records be provided to the Directorate General in a timely manner besides mentioning that all concerned are to cooperate for eliminating any possible audit objections.

He asked the concerned officers to submit the coronavirus budget books, released funds, cash book for the financial year 2019-20, bank statement from July 2019 to June 2020, revised expenses, mobility expenses, medicines procured in emergency, medical supplies and all other details of purchases.

Similarly, DCs, DHOs, tehsil and town municipal officers are to provide details reports of medical equipment purchase, fuel and transportation costs, expenses on quarantine centres and medical infrastructure, donations collected and their use, a progress report on coronavirus relief activities, provision of food rations during the lockdown, facilities provided to victim families, details of machinery, furniture, vehicles and other equipment provided by the PDMA, prime minister’s (PM) secretariat, and local and international aid agencies.

According to sources, there are complaints of alleged corruption in the funds of various districts in KP, however, all provinces of the country will be auditing the pandemic related funds.