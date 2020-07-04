42 more Covid-19 patients die in Sindh

KARACHI: Sharing the daily coronavirus situation report on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah informed that 42 more patients died of the virus, lifting the death toll to 1,501 while 1,585 new cases emerged when 10,718 samples were tested, raising the tally to 92,306 in the province.

He said that the number of patients who died due to coronavirus now constitute a 1.6 per cent death ratio and the new cases constitute a 15 per cent detection rate for Saturday.

“So far, 491,768 samples have been tested against which 92,306 cases were diagnosed all over Sindh,” he said and added that the overall detection ratio is 19 per cent.

Shah said that at present, 38,417 patients were under treatment, of them, 36,515 are in home isolation, 299 at isolation centres and 1,603 at different hospitals.

Similarly, he added that at present, 733 patients were in critical condition while 98 of them were on ventilators.

He said that 1,480 more patients had recovered overnight and now the number of patients recovered so far had struck a 52,388 mark that constituted 57 per cent recovery rate.

Shah said that out of 1,585 new cases, 928 belonged to Karachi, including 262 in East, 221 South, 121 Korangi, 116 Central, 105 Malir and 103 West. He added that Sukkur had 107 new cases, Hyderabad 76, Ghotki 65, Matiari 31, Thatta 16, Khairpur 14, Jacobabad 13, Badin 13, Naushehro Feroze 12, Sanghar and Umerkot one each, Kambar eight, Mirpurkhas seven, Jamshoro six, Larkana four and Dadu, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad one each.

The Sindh CM urged the people of the province to cooperate with the administration in the implementation of selective lockdown and observe SOPs for keeping everyone safe and healthy.