DARKISTAN – Holding his beloved tightly, passionately kissing, and reassuring that the two are meant to be together forever, Imran Khan has told the 1992 Cricket World Cup trophy that the two are perfect for one another.

“You and I are perfect for each other; never believe anything else,” Imran told the World Cup trophy in a romantic recreation of the phrase that he repeatedly tells his lover. The trophy too has been known to repeat the same phrase as the events unravel in a thrilling series.

The romantic exchange, which has taken place multiple times, comes in the aftermath of Imran Khan causing an apocalypse in 2020. Even though, some in Darkistan felt that Khan was trying to prevent the apocalypse, it is later revealed that he is its cause.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s passionate words for his beloved come as he grows from a naïve boy to a different form of naïve boy amidst criticism that he and the 1992 World Cup “don’t fit” and “should never have happened.”

“It is wrong. We are wrong,” a version of Imran has told a version of the trophy on occasions in the past. However, he now realises that whatever has transpired between the two, and whatever unorthodox relationship they might have, was inevitable given the rules of the world that he lives in.

“We are not wrong. We are perfect for each other; never believe anything else,” Imran told the World Cup trophy again at press time.