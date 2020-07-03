US donates 100 ventilators to support Pakistan’s Covid-19 response

KARACHI: A shipment of 100 brand new ventilators donated by the United States government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in cooperation with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, to support Pakistan in its fight against Covid-19, have arrived here.

The ventilators would be deployed in hospitals across Pakistan, a press release here on Friday said.

“This donation delivers on American President Donald Trump’s generous offer of these critically needed supplies and supports Pakistan’s urgent response to the pandemic. The ventilators are valued at about $3 million and reflect the latest in cutting-edge medical design and technology.

They are compact, easily deployable, and will enable Pakistan to more effectively treat patients suffering from Covid-19,” it added.

US Ambassador in Pakistan Paul Jones, in his remarks, said “The United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus. These American-made ventilators will help Pakistani patients in the most acute need of medical care.”

The US-Pakistan health partnership to fight coronavirus is helping to improve and expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking, infection prevention and control, and patient care.

The US has contributed nearly $27 million in new funding so far to this vital partnership that is growing every day.