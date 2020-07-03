Thrilling PPP finale unveils Asif Ali Zardari time traveling 33 years to become Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 

DARKISTAN – A thrilling finale of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reveals that Asif Ali Zardari travels back 33 years to become Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In what turns out to be an enthralling plot-twist that takes the PPP show to a whole new level, it is learned that the Asif Ali Zardari of 2000s travels back 33 years through a wormhole and becomes the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto of the 1970s.

The PPP’s multiverse, which shows that the party exists is so many different worlds, also has the 2000 version of Zardari going back in time to actually create the Pakistan People’s Party in 1967.

According to the The Dependent’s special deduction team in Darkistan, this proves that it was Asif Ali Zardari who actually formed the PPP, and is hence its founder.

Similarly, it shows without any doubt, that both Zardari and Bhutto are the same person, since the former travels back in time to become the latter, who in turn grows up to become the former.

The deduction team in Darkistan further confirms that these events prove how Bhutto is still alive. Since Zardari exists, in this PPP world Bhutto cannot die